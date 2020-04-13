Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 5,747

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST
CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA
AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM EDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE
LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...
STOKES COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 1000 AM EDT.

* AT 601 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED
THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO
THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN IN PARTS OF THE WARNED
AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY.

HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.

SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES.

IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,
HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER
DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
LYNCHBURG...
MARTINSVILLE...
ROCKY MOUNT...
WALNUT COVE...
STUART...
DANBURY...
AND FRANCISCO.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OVER THE WARNED AREA WILL CAUSE MUD SLIDES NEAR
STEEP TERRAIN. THE MUD SLIDE CAN CONSIST OF ROCK, MUD, VEGETATION AND
OTHER LOOSE MATERIALS.

THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES...
BRUSHY FORK CREEK, MULBERRY CREEK, WARD BRANCH, DIFFICULT CREEK AND
LITTLE GOBLINTOWN CREEK.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE.

WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING,
INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND
PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF LEXINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
AMHERST COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 215 PM EDT MONDAY.

* AT 212 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA.
UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
ROANOKE...
LYNCHBURG...
SALEM...
VINTON...
LEXINGTON...
BUENA VISTA...
AND BEDFORD.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.

THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VMI, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS,
THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS
WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.

WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING,
INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND
PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER.

&&

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 5,747

20200409_nct_news_ems_p11

Paramedic Leza Sisley sprays disinfectant on the back door of an emergency vehicle. Emergency services across Nelson County and elsewhere are taking extra precautions in order to safely continue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr.

The number of confirmed cases in Virginia of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to 5,747, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday.

VDH said 41,401 people have been tested, 903 have been hospitalized and 149 have died.

Locally, case numbers are as follows:

  • Lynchburg: 33
  • Amherst County: 10
  • Appomattox County: 7
  • Bedford County: 16
  • Campbell County: 10
  • Nelson County: 5

That's a total of 81 cases for those six localities, up from 19 on April 1.

Details from the Virginia Department of Health:

