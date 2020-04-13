Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 5,747

The number of confirmed cases in Virginia of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to 5,747, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday.
VDH said 41,401 people have been tested, 903 have been hospitalized and 149 have died.
Locally, case numbers are as follows:
- Lynchburg: 33
- Amherst County: 10
- Appomattox County: 7
- Bedford County: 16
- Campbell County: 10
- Nelson County: 5
That's a total of 81 cases for those six localities, up from 19 on April 1.
Details from the Virginia Department of Health:
