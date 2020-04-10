Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

HUMIDITY WILL DROP TO 20-25 PERCENT TODAY, WHILE WEST TO
NORTHWEST WINDS GUST OVER 25 MPH. THIS WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE
DANGER TODAY.

RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO POSTPONE OUTDOOR BURNING, AND REMEMBER
VIRGINIA'S BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT, MEANING YOU CANNOT BURN
UNTIL AFTER 4PM.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 4,509

Judge rejects lawsuit over order; no religious exemption

Catholic priest Father Mike Renninger, dons a mask and gloves as he participates in distributing palms in a drive by distribution on Palm Sunday at Saint Mary's Catholic Church Sunday April 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. 

 AP Photo/Steve Helber

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose to 4,509, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

That's an increase of 467 cases from the day before.

VDH said 35,459 people have been tested, 772 have been hospitalized and 121 have died.

Locally, case numbers were as follows:

  • Lynchburg: 27
  • Amherst County: 9
  • Appomattox County: 5
  • Bedford County: 15
  • Campbell County: 7
  • Nelson County: 4

That's a total of 67 cases in those localities.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website each morning are current as of 5 p.m. the day before.

