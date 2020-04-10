Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 4,509

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose to 4,509, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
That's an increase of 467 cases from the day before.
VDH said 35,459 people have been tested, 772 have been hospitalized and 121 have died.
Locally, case numbers were as follows:
- Lynchburg: 27
- Amherst County: 9
- Appomattox County: 5
- Bedford County: 15
- Campbell County: 7
- Nelson County: 4
That's a total of 67 cases in those localities.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website each morning are current as of 5 p.m. the day before.
