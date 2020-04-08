Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 3,645

2019 Novel Coronavirus molecule

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via The Associated Press

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is up to 3,645.

VDH said 30,645 have been tested, 615 people have been hospitalized and 75 have died.

Locally, the numbers of cases were as follows:

  • Lynchburg: 20
  • Amherst County: 8
  • Appomattox County: 3
  • Bedford County: 12
  • Campbell County: 4
  • Nelson County: 3

That's a total of 50 cases, up from 44 the day before.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.

