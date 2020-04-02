Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 1,706, with 41 deaths

The number of confirmed cases in Virginia of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose to 1,706 Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

That's a 15% increase from 1,484 cases reported Wednesday, according to the state health department, which updates its statistics daily.

The VDH said 17,589 people have been tested, 246 have been hospitalized and 41 have died. The number of deaths is seven more than the 34 reported Wednesday.

In the Lynchburg region, the Virginia Department of Health reported nine cases in Lynchburg, six in Amherst County, three in Bedford County, two in Campbell County and two in Nelson County for a total of 22 cases.

Appomattox County continues to have zero confirmed cases.