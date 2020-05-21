We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 34,137 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,229 from the 32,908 reported Wednesday.

But VDH figures also show the 7-day moving average for coronavirus cases has been trending downward in May.

The 34,137 cases reported Thursday include 32,428 confirmed cases and 1,709 probable cases. Also, there are 1,099 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,064 confirmed and 35 probable. That's an increase of 25 from the 1,074 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.9%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

The state health department reported Thursday there were 179 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 75 in Lynchburg, 41 in Bedford County, 25 in Amherst County, 25 in Appomattox County and 13 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 13 cases. The number of cases in Appomattox County increased by one since Wednesday, but the numbers for those other five localities were unchanged.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,580 and 309 deaths.

VDH said there are 314 outbreaks in the state, 186 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 654, or 59.5%, of the state's 1,099 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.