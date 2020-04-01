The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Virginia has increased to 1,484, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday morning.

That's a 19% increase from 1,250 cases reported Tuesday morning. The health department updates its statistics daily.

The health department said 15,344 people have been tested, 208 have been hospitalized and 34 have died. The number of deaths is seven more than the 27 reported Tuesday morning.

Locally, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting seven cases in Lynchburg, five in Amherst County, three in Bedford County, two in Campbell County and two in Nelson County. That's a total of 19 cases.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order instructing Virginians to stay home, avoiding travel unless it's necessary for work, groceries or certain other allowed exceptions.

MORE COVERAGE: