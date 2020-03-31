The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to 1,250, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday morning.

That's a 23% increase from the 1,020 cases reported Monday morning.

The health department said 13,401 people have been tested, 165 have been hospitalized and 27 have died. The number of deaths is an increase of two from Monday's figures.

After the health department reported its latest figures Tuesday morning, the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which covers Charlottesville and the surrounding area, reported another death: a woman in her 80s. Health officials said they will not provide any further information about her.

The health department noted that due to a lag in reporting, illnesses that began on or after March 23 might not yet be reported.

Locally, according to the state health department, there are five cases in Lynchburg, three in Amherst County, two in Bedford County and one in Campbell County. The Campbell County case, newly reported as of Tuesday, is the first for the county.

That totals 11 cases in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties. But in a call with local media Tuesday hours after the Virginia Department of Health updated its numbers online, Centra CEO Andy Mueller said the health system was reporting that 18 people in the Lynchburg region had tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, Nelson County had two cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order instructing Virginians to stay home, avoiding travel unless it's necessary for work, groceries or certain other allowed exceptions.