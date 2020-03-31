The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to 1,250, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday.

That's a 23% increase from the 1,020 cases reported as of Monday.

The health department said 13,401 people have been tested, 165 have been hospitalized and 27 have died. The number of deaths is an increase of two from Monday's figures.

The health department noted that due to a lag in reporting, illnesses that began on or after March 23 might not yet be reported.

Locally, there are five cases in Lynchburg, three in Amherst County, two in Bedford County, two in Nelson County and one in Campbell County. The Campbell County case, newly reported as of Tuesday, is the first for the county.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order instructing Virginians to stay home, avoiding travel unless it's necessary for work, groceries or certain other allowed exceptions.