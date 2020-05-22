The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 34,950 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 813 from the 34,137 reported Thursday.
The 34,950 cases reported Friday include 33,208 confirmed cases and 1,740 probable cases. Also, there are 1,136 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,100 confirmed and 36 probable. That's an increase of 37 from the 1,099 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.3%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (77%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
The state health department reported Friday there were 182 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 77 in Lynchburg, 41 in Bedford County, 26 in Appomattox County, 25 in Amherst County and 13 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 13 cases.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,734 and 321 deaths.
VDH said there are 320 outbreaks in the state, 188 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 667, or 58.7%, of the state's 1,136 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
