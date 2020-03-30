The number of confirmed cases in Virginia of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — is up to 1,020, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The newest figures, released Monday, also show 12,038 people have been tested, 136 have been hospitalized and 25 have died.

Locally, Lynchburg has four cases, Amherst County has three and Bedford County two, according to the state health department.

The health department noted that due to a lag in reporting, illnesses that began on or after March 22 might not yet be reported.