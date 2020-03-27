The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 604 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 144 cases from the 460 reported at noon Thursday.
The VDH reports two cases in Lynchburg, one in Amherst County and two in Bedford County.
On Thursday, VDH was reporting only one in Lynchburg.
The VDH also said that 7,337 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 14 deaths.
The VDH noted that due to delays, illnesses that began after March 18 might not be included in the latest figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.