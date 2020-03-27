2019 Novel Coronavirus molecule

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via The Associated Press

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 604 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 144 cases from the 460 reported at noon Thursday.

The VDH reports two cases in Lynchburg, one in Amherst County and two in Bedford County.

On Thursday, VDH was reporting only one in Lynchburg.

The VDH also said that 7,337 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 14 deaths.

The VDH noted that due to delays, illnesses that began after March 18 might not be included in the latest figures.

As virus testing increases in Virginia, some results are taking longer
Mom of baby on ventilator in intensive care at VCU makes social distancing plea
More local, state and national coronavirus coverage

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments