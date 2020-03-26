featured

Virginia coronavirus cases increase to 460, including one in Lynchburg

2019 Novel Coronavirus molecule

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via The Associated Press

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon Wednesday.

The VDH's online map includes a confirmed case in the city of Lynchburg for the first time.

The map also shows one case in Amherst County and two in Bedford County.

The VDH also said that 6,189 have been tested for the virus, and 65 have been hospitalized in Virginia.

There have been 13 deaths statewide.

