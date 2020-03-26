Virginia coronavirus cases increase to 460, including one in Lynchburg

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon Wednesday.
The VDH's online map includes a confirmed case in the city of Lynchburg for the first time.
The map also shows one case in Amherst County and two in Bedford County.
The VDH also said that 6,189 have been tested for the virus, and 65 have been hospitalized in Virginia.
There have been 13 deaths statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.