Virginia community colleges' May commencements have been canceled in response to COVID-19, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Virginia Community College System.
With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and in consultation with college presidents, VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois decided to cancel the ceremonies for the 23 colleges.
"The most recent CDC guidance calls for avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks, meaning our commencement ceremony season," DuBois wrote in a March 17 blog. "I’ve consulted with our college presidents and please know that we do not take this step lightly."
Dubois said the Class of 2020 graduates will be celebrated at a later date.
Graduation for Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg was set for May 14, and officials said they are discussing plans to reschedule the ceremony for later this summer.
CVCC President John Capps said administrators are disappointed for CVCC students, but the postponement of the ceremony will not affect students' ability to earn their degrees and certificates, provided they complete their requirements.
"...In the current climate, we must do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of the college community and the community-at-large," Capps said in a news release Tuesday.
