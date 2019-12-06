The Villas at Lynchburg townhome project has officially been canceled, according to city documents.
On Thursday, Acres of Virginia, the engineering firm on the project, sent a letter to Lynchburg City Planner Tom Martin stating the developer, NRM Associates, would no longer pursue the project.
NRM Associates originally had proposed rezoning 1000 Villa Road to build 51 townhomes. The property is adjacent to the Villa Maria, a 15,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion at 3021 Rivermont Ave., and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. It backs up to about 10 single-family homes on Krise Circle.
Thomas Brooks, CEO of Acres of Virginia, stated in the letter that the developer does not want to waste any more of the city's time.
"Since our clients do not have the support of the Planning Department and with the neighborhood opposition that they have had to deal with for the past several months, they have now cancelled their contract with the property owner," he said in the letter.
Martin said Friday that city staff has expressed concern to the petitioner consistently with the scope of the proposal.
"While Planning Staff agrees there is a better use for the property, its existing shape and proximity to the Villa Property and surrounding neighborhoods, necessitate that the right design be achieved," he said. "This can only be achieved with garnering input from surrounding neighbors and developing a use and design that fits within this historic area and works for the developer and surrounding residents."
Todd Leap, owner of the Villa Maria along with Mark Little, said he was pleased to see the developer understood that they were wasting both the city and the community's time with a project that, Leap said, had no chance of approval.
"The outcome really shows how a neighborhood and community can come together to stop inappropriate development," he said.
On Wednesday, the developer postponed the project and said he would not take the petition to the Dec. 11 Lynchburg Planning Commission meeting or the Jan. 14 City Council meeting.
It was the second time the project had been removed from the planning commission agenda.
In early August, hundreds of residents held a meeting to discuss the plans for the project. Majority of those in attendance were openly against the project.
