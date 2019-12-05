The Lynchburg Planning Commission will not take up a proposed townhome development, The Villas at Lynchburg, at either its Dec. 11 or Jan. 14 meeting, the city said Wednesday.
The engineering firm on the project, Acres of Virginia, did not offer a reason for the postponement, and this marks the second time the project has been removed from the planning commission agenda, according to the City of Lynchburg.
The developer, NRM Associates, originally had proposed rezoning 1000 Villa Road to build 51 townhomes. The property is adjacent to the Villa Maria, a 15,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion at 3021 Rivermont Ave., and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. It backs up to about 10 single-family homes on Krise Circle.
In August, the planning commission's review was delayed so the developer could revise the plans.
Once the project goes before the planning commission, the commission would vote to recommend Lynchburg City Council approve or deny the rezoning request. Council would then vote at a subsequent meeting.
