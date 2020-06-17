Virginia State Police named the victim in a June 11 homicide in Pittsylvania County but provided no details on a suspect's condition after an officer-involved shooting.
Xochic Ochoa, 39, was identified as the woman killed, state police reported Wednesday.
"No other information is available," Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesman for the state police, wrote in an email. "The suspect has not been charged at this time."
Garletts said state police would not comment on the suspect's condition.
"When the investigation has been completed, BCI will turn the findings over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, and they will decide what further information to release," Garletts wrote.
Virginia State Police have ruled the incident, where Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman dead and shot a man who refused to put his gun down when confronted, a homicide on the night of June 11. The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified.
County deputies arrived at the home, located at 8601 Mount Cross Road, after receiving 911 calls indicating a woman had been killed, during which dispatchers could hear gunshots in the background, state police reported. When they arrived, an armed man refused to put his gun down.
A state police report late that same night said more shots were fired, though it did not specify if the officers or the suspect fired them. The man was ultimately shot and flown to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke with serious injuries.
State police said three others — a man and two girls — were inside the home and escaped to a neighbor’s house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.