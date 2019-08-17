On Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake, veterans and their families were ready to hit the water, part of a weekend-long family retreat hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
Since 2008, Mission: Healthy Families has had a goal of promoting communication, resiliency and problem solving with a weekend away — a free program offered annually for veterans from across the state to build and maintain healthy familial relationships after the lasting impact of service.
Erika Lawhorn, quality assurance specialist for Virginia Veteran and Family Support, a program of the state veterans services department, said military families experience intense stress, especially when dealing with multiple deployments.
"We have service members whose child might be born while they're deployed, they don't even meet them until they're a year, a year and a half old," Lawhorn said. "[Events like the retreat] are important to provide them that support to come back together as a family unit and encourage family bonding. In a lot of cases they've missed out on those opportunities."
Through activities, both together and separate, veterans and their families are given skills to overcome some of those difficulties.
"It's a way of putting additional tools in their toolbox," said Carol Berg, director of Virginia Veteran and Family Support. Service members who separate from service often walk away with challenges integrating back into the civilian community.
"With those challenges, comes the need to learn how to cope with those challenges within the family unit," Berg said. "It's not just the service member that's dealing with it, now their family is dealing with their challenges as well."
This year, 19 families — 78 individuals — turned out for a two-day slice of summer camp. Despite all the programming offered — such as presentations addressing communication and stress reduction — the most important thing the program can offer is missing time, Lawhorn said.
During a weekend of kayaking, rock climbing, fireside s'mores and shared meals, the family is together.
"They are almost forced into a situation where they have the time to commit to that family unit," Berg said. "They can spend that time together."
Courtney Coates, an operation assistant from the Department of Veterans Services Richmond headquarters, was a last-minute volunteer at the retreat. She'd spent the morning working with the kids, and said none of them had stopped talking about their planned post-lunch excursions.
Though the kids were shy and hesitant when they arrived on Friday, by day two they were raring to go.
From a military family herself, she said this is just the thing she would like to do with her family — especially after her dad would be deployed for seven months at a time.
"There's nothing more invaluable than your family," Lawhorn said. But with so many things going on, like school, work and opposing schedules, it can be hard to prioritize those relationships, she said. The program gives families from "every corner of the state" a chance to mend and learn.
Berg added that the retreat is an opportunity for veterans to reconnect with a culture that's been integral in their lives.
"It's not a story about one single family, it's the story of the camaraderie that we see in the veteran community," Berg said. "When they're leaving, they're leaving with a larger family. That's the story."