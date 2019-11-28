Joe Trent was thankful for two things this Thanksgiving: a chance to celebrate the holiday with his fellow veterans and a healthy serving of sweet potato casserole.
For the fourth year in a row, Trent and several dozen veterans from the Lynchburg area were treated to a free lunchtime meal at Elk Lodge 321 on Thursday.
“It’s great to be alive and to be in good health,” said Trent, who served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years. “To be able to get out and meet other service members means a lot to me. It gives me the feeling that we’re united. We get together, we talk and we enjoy the camaraderie.”
The food was a bonus.
Veterans and their families were offered all the classics: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, mac and cheese, and dinner rolls. For dessert, they had their pick of several different pies and cakes.
The annual meal, which included eight turkeys, is the lodge’s way of saying thank you, according to Tammy Hart, the secretary of the lodge on Old Mill Road.
Hart said the lodge has worked since Monday to prepare the meals. She was helped by a team of more than a dozen volunteers, including members of her own family.
“The kids have helped me tremendously this week,” she said.
Even her youngest grandchildren had a part.
“We’re helping veterans who don’t have families to celebrate Thanksgiving with,” said 10-year-old Aleah Mays-Hart, Hart’s granddaughter. “They’ve done a lot for us and now it’s time to give back.”
Vincent Barbour, a U.S. army veteran who served from 1968 to 1971, said he was especially thankful for the assistance. His wife was too ill this year to prepare a Thanksgiving meal and he hoped to bring dinner back to their home in Evington.
“It means a lot to me that the volunteers take time to put on an event like this,” Barbour said.
April Epps, one of several volunteers, said she felt called to spend the holiday helping others. She comes from a family filled with members of the military and is passionate about serving those who served in uniform.
“I think it’s very important to give back to the community,” she said, “especially for our veterans.”
Tammy Hart said the meal was funded in part by donations from locals and Grover Gaming and Powerhouse Gaming, a pair of companies which develop electronic bingo machines.
For Hart, the main organizer of the lodge’s annual meal, Thursday marked another successful Thanksgiving. She has no plans of ending the tradition.
“As long as they let me do it, I’ll keep doing it,” she said.
Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
