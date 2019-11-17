Veterans Day might be over with for the year, but the honor and recognition associated with it are part of a routine for volunteers who visit veterans in hospice care.
Centra Health’s hospice program has been a partner with We Honor Veterans, a program that promotes hospice care focused on service members, for a little over four years. Emma Clemenson, Centra’s hospice volunteer coordinator, said the health provider now works with 22 volunteers and has 88 veterans receiving hospice care.
With a growing number of veteran patients, she’s trying to increase the number of volunteers who work with them as well.
Once she and other Centra hospice workers match volunteers with patients — a process in which they “feel it out” based on personalities and backgrounds — that volunteer then corresponds with the patient and their family to coordinate any visits.
Volunteers also hold pinning ceremonies for patients, where they’re given a pin and a certificate. For some of the patients, that might be the first time they’ve been honored for their service and the pinning “helps fill a gap,” Clemenson said, potentially encouraging them to talk more about their service.
Matching a veteran volunteer with a patient can provide them with a unique companionship during an intimate part of their life, according to Clemenson.
“There’s a kind of bond there that’s unparalleled,” she said.
David Kinzel has volunteered with the hospice programs for a little over a year, having an introduction through the volunteer help his wife has offered. Having been through combat engineer training in the Army, he’s visited with and held pinnings for around 10 patients.
“There is a camaraderie within the military — whatever branch — that is inexplicable,” he said.
Though Kinzel said there’s nothing morbid at all about the volunteer service, he said it’s not for everyone. But he said it’s rewarding to see those patients feel valued, and they can feel comfortable talking about their service with a fellow veteran where they might not have been comfortable with someone else.
“A lot of veterans haven’t thought about their service in a long time; since they were young,” he said.
Over the hundreds of Fridays that veterans and their loved ones have turned out for the Monument Terrace Troop Rally, Lynchburg Area Veterans Council President Tom Current said he’s been sad to see the number of World War II veterans present dwindling, since “they’ve got such character.”
He's not a volunteer himself, but he said the council will connect future volunteers and let people know about the program.
Providing companionship and recognition for them has won over many people’s hearts, Current said.
“It’s a way to get people involved and it doesn’t cost any money, just a commitment of time — and it’s a beautiful thing,” he said.
Marlene Lauder, a widow of a veteran who has been involved with veteran hospice volunteering for Centra since the We Honor Veterans program was brought online, said some patients feel like that chapter of their lives is a good time to open up about their service.
“For many of them, the families have heard it and so they put it away,” she said. “And now, as they’re approaching the end months, weeks, days of their lives, this is a time for them to talk about it, to be shown appreciation for it one more time.”
