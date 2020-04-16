Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted to approve the conditional use permit for Virginia Episcopal School’s campus master plan at its meeting Tuesday.
Instead of rezoning the more than 165-acre campus to an institutional zone, Virginia Episcopal School requested a conditional use permit from the city for its campus master plan in its entirety. The plan, which will be executed over the next nearly two decades, includes more than $86 million in new development. Dependent on fundraising, the plan could bring new academic buildings, faculty housing, student housing, lighted athletic fields and traffic calming efforts to the VES campus.
Lynchburg City Planner Tom Martin said the field lighting in the plan indicates it would have zero light trespass to neighboring properties and would comply with International Dark-Sky Association requirements.
