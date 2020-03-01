As Virginia Episcopal School moves forward with its master plan to improve its academic space and add student and faculty housing, it's looking to Lynchburg City Council to help streamline the process.
Rather than bring each piece of the project before city officials and the public in what the school's headmaster described as a time-consuming and expensive process, school officials hope to get a permit from council that would greenlight the entire plan.
VES Headmaster Tommy Battle said the school was eligible to apply to be rezoned as an institutional zone, but the Lynchburg Planning Commission advised school officials to apply for a conditional use permit for the entirety of the 2016 campus master plan.
"It's neat to see the public officials guiding us to save time and money by doing it this way," Battle said.
For its most recent renovations — such as transforming its 1950s gymnasium into what is now the William King Center and renovating the dining hall and library — Battle said the school had to go through the process of getting a conditional use permit for each individual project.
Catherine Varner, director of marketing, communications and advancement operations at VES, said the vision for the master plan began about five years ago when the school began working with its leadership, faculty, students and families to "include all voices" in the development plan.
Since school officials had already considered their community of voices in passing the master plan, Battle said applying for a conditional use permit for each individual project in the plan would waste time and resources.
Varner said the next area of focus will be addressing academic space, but the master plan also includes plans for additional faculty and student housing, more athletic space and updates to athletic fields.
Battle said another important facet of the plan is that the student body would remain the same size — 260 students. But over time, he said, there may be more boarding opportunities — currently about 70% of students live on campus. Battle said the plan includes adding new, flexible classroom space more suited to today's advanced teaching strategies.
Scott Kyle, with Glave & Holmes Architecture, submitted a conditional use permit application to the city's planning division, on behalf of VES to allow the school to move forward with its updated campus master plan.
The private school serving ninth through 12th grade students was founded in 1916 and, Varner said, classrooms were built to comfortably accommodate around 10 students. She said the student body has now grown to its capacity of 260, and those classroom spaces can't accommodate VES' teaching needs.
"We try to teach in a way that is supportive of 21st-century learning, where things are much more hands on, collaboration-based and multidisciplinary," Varner said. "And those classrooms simply don't have the space to do that effectively."
Battle said there's still money to be raised to fund the capital projects in the master plan. According to the 2016 plan, the estimated cost for everything is over $86 million. Fundraising and construction will be done in phases through 2036.
"Every capital project here is dependent on donor generosity — alumni, parents, grandparents, friends of the school," Battle said.
He said the school is holding a question-and-answer session for its neighbors to come get more information and ask questions about the development plan on Tuesday, March 3. Battle said the planning commission will review the plan at its March 11 meeting and, if everything goes well there, the plan will be presented to Lynchburg City Council on April 14.
