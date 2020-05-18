Venue Cinemas in Lynchburg is preparing to host weekly drive-in movie screenings in its parking lot, beginning with “The Wizard of Oz,” according to a Facebook post from the cinema.
The Venue will soon announce a start date for the outdoor screenings. The plan is to show movies on Fridays and Saturdays for now, with possible expansion to other days depending on audience response.
