Venue Cinemas in Lynchburg is preparing to host weekly drive-in movie screenings in its parking lot, beginning with “The Wizard of Oz,” according to a Facebook post from the cinema.

The Venue will soon announce a start date for the outdoor screenings. The plan is to show movies on Fridays and Saturdays for now, with possible expansion to other days depending on audience response.

Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.

