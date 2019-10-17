The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on Oct. 29 regarding potential corridor improvements for the U.S. 460/29 corridor in Campbell County, according to a news release the department issued Wednesday. 

At the meeting, VDOT representatives will present the concepts and strategies of the U.S. 460/29 arterial management plan. The proposed plan seeks to enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management. 

The meeting will be held at VDOT's Ramey Memorial Auditorium, 4303 Campbell Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m. At the meeting, citizens can learn more about the plan, meet with VDOT representatives and provide input. 

The meeting will be held in an open-house format with no formal presentations. 

Residents may provide oral and written comments at the meeting or submit them by Nov. 8 to VDOT District Planner Rick Youngblood at rick.youngblood@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments