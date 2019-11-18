Changes could be coming to U.S. 501 Business/128 and 29 Business, also known as the Candlers Mountain Road and Lynchburg Expressway Interchange.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold an informational meeting on Dec. 3 for citizens to hear about the concepts and strategies for potential updates to the roads.
The meeting is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Information Tech Building at 3550 Young Place.
VDOT representatives will be available to answer questions about the plan and citizens will have a chance to offer input at the meeting. VDOT is also encouraging the community to submit feedback by email before Dec. 13.
Comments can be sent to rick.youngblood@VDOT.Virginia.gov with "Candlers Mountain Road Public Comments" in the email's subject line.
