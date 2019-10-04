The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing to receive residents' comments regarding the reconstruction of Virginia 131 (Old Courthouse Road) in the town of Appomattox, according to a news release.
The project is designed to improve public safety and drainage by reconstructing the roadway, addressing drainage issues and constructing a shared use path for pedestrian and bicyclist travel. VDOT also plans to add lighting and landscaping.
The project begins at U.S. 460 Business and ends north of Virginia 1014, a distance of about .45 miles.
The approximately $11.5 million project is slated for construction in Oct. 2022 and is expected to be completed by Dec. 2023.
The location and design public hearing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at VDOT's Appomattox Residency Office, 331 Ferguson Street.
Comments may be submitted at this event or by email by Oct 18. at anthony.revelle@vdot.virginia.gov. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Anthony Revelle, project manager at (434) 856-8258.
