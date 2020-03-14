Former Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Doucette will soon be donning the black as the newest judge sitting in the 24th Judicial District.
Virginia legislators voted to elect him and a host of other judges across the state to vacant circuit court seats on March 2. The 24th Judicial District includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson.
Between now and May 1, when his term is set to officially begin, he’ll be going through training and mentoring with Roanoke City Circuit Court Judge David Carson.
Doucette will be filling a vacancy left by Judge Ed Burnette when he retired at the end of December from handling cases in Lynchburg Circuit Court. To help handle the city’s hefty caseload, retired Judge Leyburn Mosby has been hearing cases alongside Judge F. Patrick Yeatts since January.
Having met with the other judges in the 24th on Monday, Doucette said he believes he’ll be primarily deciding cases in Nelson County and hearing cases in Lynchburg two days a week.
“I’m looking forward to it; it’s going to be an exciting challenge,” he told The News & Advance.
A Lynchburg native, Doucette started working in 1984 as a criminal prosecutor in the city, then was elected as a Democrat to be Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2006. His work in the office gave him extensive experience in criminal case proceedings, but that’s only part of what judges hear on the bench.
While he’s somewhat familiar with civil and domestic relations cases through his work on written instructions given to juries regarding existing law, Doucette said he has a “significant and swift learning curve ahead of me” in learning to navigate those types of cases.
His successor, Bethany Harrison, said she’s happy to see him ascend to the bench.
“The wealth of knowledge of criminal law and procedure he amassed after decades of service as a prosecutor and as the former Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg will be a great asset,” she wrote in an email.
After he retired as a prosecutor at the end of 2017, he took a newly created position as executive director of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, advocating for prosecutors and monitoring criminal justice legislation.
Doucette was frequently at the General Assembly as a prosecutor and later for the association, but the 2020 session was a little different.
“It was one of those situations where I was more in background than I was in front,” he said. “When it became clear I was going to be the selection for the 24th circuit, I would go to committee meetings but wouldn’t be speaking at them.”
He sought a judgeship in 2008, but lost that nomination to Judge John Cook, who sits in Campbell County. At 65, Doucette knew Burnette’s vacancy would be the last chance he’d get to become judge, since the mandatory retirement age is 73.
He said he was approached last year by House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert — who also used to work at the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney — about the vacancy and indicated his interest. Two other men, James Downey Jr. and Eugene Butler, had also submitted their names for consideration this year.
When Burnette retired, he indicated to legislators that his replacement should be willing to preside over the Lynchburg Adult Drug Court, which he launched as a pilot to focus on drug abuse treatment among defendants rather than incarceration. Doucette said it’s still unclear who will be hearing that docket, but he’s willing to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.