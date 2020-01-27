Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
UPDATE: The Virginia Department of Health and local health officials are investigating three cases that seem to meet the criteria for the novel coronavirus, the respiratory outbreak first detected in China.
Two of the cases under investigation are in the central region of Virginia and one stems from the northern region of the state, according to a VDH news release. The three patients meet “both the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCoV.”
Today, the VDH will begin posting the number of patients under investigation on its coronavirus webpage, though specifics will not be provided to protect patient confidentiality.
“Public health is working closely with these patients and anyone who was in close contact to prevent the spread of illness,” the VDH news release states.
The common coronavirus causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. Some who have caught 2019-CoV have had mild symptoms, but others’ symptoms have been more severe, according to the VDH. Symptoms include fever, cough, and trouble breathing that appear from two to 14 days after exposure.
Chinese health authorities say the new virus has infected 2,744 people and killed 80 as of midnight Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
“VDH is also reminding Virginians that there are steps everyone should take to prevent respiratory illness — especially with the influenza [flu] and respiratory disease season underway in Virginia,” the news release states. “These include getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.