The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking input from farmers, forest landowners and other agricultural conservation organizations to determine priorities for the coming year.
Due to the coronavirus, the organization will not hold its annual meeting.
Through a Local Working Group survey, the NRCS will develop program criteria that will be used to address local natural resource issues, according to a news release sent out by the NRCS on Tuesday.
The survey seeks ideas, suggestions and comments on NRCS services and programs from area farmers and landowners as well as other federal, state and local agencies.
According to the release, the information is also a valuable tool for conservation districts seeking grants and other funding sources.
Topics of the survey include USDA Farm Bill program priorities and targets technical and financial assistance available under the farm bill. Input from the community helps ensure that conservation programs and approaches are designed to address the most critical resource concerns within the county.
Anyone who would like to participate in the Local Work Group Survey for 2020 can contact Don Yancey, district conservationist with NRCS in Rustburg. Contact him by phone at (434) 266-3083 or by email at don.yancey@usda.gov.
Surveys must be completed by April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.