Lynchburg Water Resources crews are working to repair last night's water main break at Rivermont Avenue and Link Road. Both roads remain closed in the area and detours may be in place for much of the day. There has been minimal effect on water service in the area. pic.twitter.com/KBhqIHk4OW— Lynchburg Water Resources (@LynchburgH2O) October 10, 2019
UPDATE: The water main break at Rivermont Avenue and Link Road has been repaired and the intersection is expected to reopen later this morning, the city's water department said.
Water service has been restored, and crews are making temporary repairs to the road. That part of the road will be closed tomorrow for permanent repairs, the department said.
"Once Rivermont Avenue, Link Road and Boonsboro Road are permanently reopened, our crews will close Williams Road to repair a water main break there," the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources said.
Drivers still are asked to avoid the area if possible.
EARLIER: Rivermont Avenue is closed near Oakwood Country Club due to to a water main break at the intersection of Rivermont and Link Road, the city's water department said.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible in order to prevent more traffic delays during the morning commute," the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources said on social media.
The department described the following detours in place:
"Westbound traffic on Rivermont Avenue (headed away from Lynchburg) is being detoured onto VES Road to Williams Road to Trents Ferry Road.
"Eastbound traffic on Rivermont Avenue (headed into Lynchburg) is being detoured onto Parkland Drive to Link Road. Citizens who use Link Road should find an alternate route other than Rivermont Avenue until further notice."
The water department added, "Residents in the area may also experience discolored water or low water pressure while the water main is being repaired. Crews are still evaluating the break and will advise if a boil water notice is necessary. Watch for updates throughout the day."
