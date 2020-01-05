UPDATE: The United States Marshals Service is helping the Lynchburg Police Department search for a man suspected in the malicious wounding of two McDonald's employees.
Sherwin Torrance Overstreet is wanted on charges of two counts of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commissions of a felony.
The U.S. Marshals Service offers a $2,000 reward for information directly leading to Overstreet’s arrest. Tips can be submitted at USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov or the USMS Tips app.
EARLIER: Lynchburg police are searching for a suspect after two employees of a Lynchburg McDonald's were shot Friday evening.
Sherwin Torrance Overstreet, of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the McDonald's at 2135 Wards Road at 6:21 p.m. Friday. An altercation between a drive-through customer and an employee had occurred before the customer drove away, parked his vehicle and came inside, police said.
The altercation continued inside the restaurant, and the customer shot two employees, police said.
Police described the employees' injuries as non-life-threatening and said they are expected to recover.
The suspect fled in a red Mazda SUV; in a news release update, police later said the vehicle had been located but the suspect was still at large.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
Police said the shooting is unrelated to a Thursday incident on Wards Road in which a man was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
