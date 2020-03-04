GRETNA — The infant boy grasped a small piece of vibrant yellow crime scene tape. He was removed unharmed from a vehicle where two adults had died from gunshot wounds less than an hour earlier on Wednesday afternoon.
The two people were pronounced dead at the scene in front of a Gretna residence along West Gretna Road, authorities report. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor would not yet identified them and would not say whether they are looking for suspects or suspect a murder-suicide.
"We won’t release other facts of the criminal investigation until the investigators have finished gathering other facts," Taylor wrote in a text message to the Register & Bee.
"Investigators are interviewing witnesses and have not as of this time made notifications to the next of kin," the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office wrote in an early Wednesday afternoon tweet.
Blue tarps were suspended in the air between several cars, covering a silver Honda Accord where the two deceased remained until they were loaded into a transport vehicle.
Virginia State Police said they would not comment for this story. Other members of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office did not respond to request for comment. The two members of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office who witnesses say arrived first also would not comment for this story.
Janie Flick, a manager of the Dairy Queen across the street from the crime scene, said she watched as a female deputy from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office pulled the baby boy out of the vehicle. The car had just rolled backward, crashed through a road sign and landed in the yard of a small brick home along West Gretna Road. A male deputy, who had just motored through the Dairy Queen drive-thru, pulled a gun out of the car.
Flick had rushed outside to see the commotion after two customers said they heard gunshots. That's when she saw the vehicle rolling backward down an inclined yard and landing in the brick home's driveway.
Paul Henderson, who was manning the drive-thru, said he saw the silver Honda Accord pull around the building right before the incident. He heard yelling coming from the vehicle.
"We hear [yelling] all the time, so it's something that we don't pay attention to normally," he said.
He was emotional upon seeing the vehicle and realizing that the screaming had come from someone who had just died.
In the parking lot of a nearby gas station, just beyond the crime scene tape, emergency medical personnel took turns holding the infant, who appeared calm and content and had a pacifier in his mouth.
A child's car-seat sat in the rear of a nearby ambulance. A fluffy, white blanket with multi-colored cars rested on the hood of a car from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency medical personnel from Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the Virginia State Police, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and Cool Branch Fire and Rescue were on the scene for well over an hour after the shooting.
While a few public safety officials remained in the crime scene area, where the two bodies were found, many remained outside the crime scene tape. One smoked a cigarette and another smoked a cigar. The hum of the diesel engines from several fire trucks filled the air. Many bystanders stood in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen and the Marathon gas station.
After the deceased were loaded into a transport vehicle and taken to the Medical Examiner's Office of the Western District in Roanoke, a tow truck backed down the driveway, loaded the Honda Accord onto its rear bed and left.
Gretna Town Manager David Lilly expressed admiration for the law enforcement and emergency medical personnel and grief for the family of the deceased.
“Our hearts go out to the families … It's horrific," he said. "It’s just a tragedy."
