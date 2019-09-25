UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect who led police and sheriff's deputies on a vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg and Bedford County this morning.
Clifton Lamont Irving was arrested Wednesday just after noon in Ivy Creek in Bedford behind Riley Run Road.
According to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department, officers pursued Irving Wednesday morning but had to abandon the pursuit for safety reasons.
Later in the morning, officers found Irving and attempted to pull him over near Caroline and Smyth streets in Lynchburg around 11:20 a.m.
Irving fled, leading police on a vehicle chase through Lynchburg and into Campbell County, police said. In the 2500 block of Hooper Road, Irving abandoned his car and fled. He was found and arrested by 12:28 p.m.
Irving is charged with felony eluding police, destruction of property, and three counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle. Additional charges are pending, according to police.
EARLIER: A suspect who led police on a vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg and Bedford County is in custody, police said.
The pursuit briefly forced schools in Lynchburg and Forest to go into lockdown as police pursued the suspect.
A Bedford County Schools spokesperson said the lockdown was made as a precaution and that no one at the schools were directly involved in the incident.
Further information was not immediately available.
