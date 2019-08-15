UPDATE: Police on Thursday said Carlos D. Harper was located and taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Harper faces charges in connection with a shooting that police said injured a 30-year-old man.
WEDNESDAY: Lynchburg police are seeking a man charged in connection with an early-morning shooting.
Carlos D. Harper, 24, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His whereabouts are unknown.
Police went to the Millwood apartment complex at 6224 Graves Mill Rd. at 1:46 a.m. today.
"Two males had a confrontation outside the complex and one of the subjects pulled a handgun and shot the other," Lynchburg police said in a news release.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Harper is asked to contact Detective Blomquist at (434) 485-7267, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.