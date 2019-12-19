E.C. Glass, Dearington Elementary and Holy Cross Regional Catholic schools are closing today because of a power outage.

The Lynchburg Public Library's main branch at 2315 Memorial Avenue also is closed.

"The Downtown Branch Library, located on the ground floor of City Hall, 900 Church St., is open today until 5:30 p.m. Items due back to the Main Library today, Dec. 19, can be returned tomorrow, Fri., Dec. 20 without fines or dropped off today at the Downtown Branch," the city said in a statement.

The city school system said this morning on its website: "Buses will start picking up students from school at approximately 9:00 a.m. to return them home. If your child is a car rider, please make arrangements to come pick them up immediately. We apologize for the inconvenience we know this may cause. Thank you for working with us during this power outage."

Holy Cross Regional Catholic School announced its closure on its Facebook page.

According to Appalachian Power's website as of around 9:30 a.m., about 3,940 utility customers in Lynchburg were without power.

APCo estimates power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments