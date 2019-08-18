UPDATE: Lynchburg police on Sunday named four people charged in connection with a robbery Saturday at a city convenience store. Among those facing charges are a woman who initially was reported as being kidnapped at knifepoint from the store.
Christopher Doss, 23, of Lynchburg is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, abduction, carjacking and two firearms charges.
Dakota Finchum, 21; Marqutez Fisher, 27; and Makayla Dodson, 20; each are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police said Finchum and Fisher are homeless, while Dodson is of Lynchburg.
All four are held without bond.
Lynchburg police first said in a news release Saturday that officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to the Five Star Mart at 2900 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping. Two men, one with a gun and one with a knife, entered the store and stole money. On the way out, the man with the knife abducted a female customer at knifepoint, police said at the time. They left in a vehicle that police said might have been stolen.
Police said Sunday a tactical unit and detectives executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.
"Upon further investigation, the female who appeared to be abducted was actively involved in the crime and is charged accordingly along with three other individuals," Lynchburg Police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in a news release.
"The Lynchburg Police Department wants to thank all citizens who came forward with tips to assist in the investigation. Partnerships between the LPD and the community are invaluable in addressing crime," Dungan said.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
EARLIER: A convenience store was robbed Saturday evening and a woman was kidnapped at knifepoint, Lynchburg police said.
Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to the Five Star Mart at 2900 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping. Two men, one with a gun and one with a knife, entered the store and stole money. On the way out, the man with the knife abducted a female customer at knifepoint, Lynchburg police said in a news release.
They left in a vehicle that might be stolen. It was described as a gray four-door of unknown make and model, with a black front fender on the passenger's side.
The first man is described as white, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 220 to 240 pounds, with red hair, a chinstrap beard and a tattoo on the top of his left hand. He wore a blue long-sleeved button-down shirt.
The second man is described as white, 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and a chinstrap beard. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.