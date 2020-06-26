Lynchburg police are seeking three suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a Fort Avenue store.
Officers went to Fort Hill Mart at 5210 Fort Ave. at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.
Three people had entered the store. One with a handgun had threatened the clerk to get money from the store.
According to a news release, one suspect wore a white sweatshirt and black pants, a second suspect wore a blue sweatshirt and black pants, and a third suspect wore a black sweatshirt and dark pants.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.