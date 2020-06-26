Lynchburg police are seeking three suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a Fort Avenue store.

Officers went to Fort Hill Mart at 5210 Fort Ave. at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Three people had entered the store. One with a handgun had threatened the clerk to get money from the store.

According to a news release, one suspect wore a white sweatshirt and black pants, a second suspect wore a blue sweatshirt and black pants, and a third suspect wore a black sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

