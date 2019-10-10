A car crashed into the James River Thursday, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, police said.
Lynchburg police and firefighters responded at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the southern bank of the river near U.S. Pipe at 7th Street, police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said.
Emergency crews and citizen bystanders pulled three people from the vehicle, which overturned and was partially submerged in the river waters. The car -- a four-door sedan -- was found just feet from the riverbank.
The driver, identified as 56-year-old Williams Colvin, of New Jersey, sustained major injuries in the crash and was rushed to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died, police said.
A female passenger was also hospitalized and is now in critical condition. A male passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police did not identify the injured passengers.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Police are now investigating the incident.
The crash occurred several dozen feet away from rail tracks that run along the river. Train traffic was halted for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.
Thursday's wreck is just the second fatal vehicle crash in Lynchburg this year, according to preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
