A shooting in Amherst County Saturday left a man killed and another man injured. A man taken into custody on scene is charged with murder in connection with the incident, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a residence in the Canody’s Store Road area of Amherst for a report of shots fired, according to a news release. When deputies arrived on scene they located Blakeman Norconk, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.
Norconk was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Justin Samuels, 43, was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was found to be deceased, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
Carson Grey Candler, 18, was arrested without incident and is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Sheriff E.W. Viar said Monday Samuels is expected to recover from his injuries. The three men are all county residents, he said. Candler and Samuels are neighbors, according to Viar.
Candler is being held in the Amherst Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for an attorney advisement hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Amherst General District Court.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said no further details is available for release at this time and more information will be released when it is appropriate and not detrimental to the ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office asks to call investigators at (434) 946-9300.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
