UPDATE: BEDFORD -- The Bedford Fire Department said shortly after 11 a.m. the fire at the former Bedford Middle School was under control but "extensive overhaul will be required before fire investigators are able to enter and begin their investigation."

No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

EARLIER: BEDFORD -- Firefighters were still on the scene of a blaze at the former Bedford Middle School well into late Thursday morning.

Bedford Fire Chief Brad Creasy said the fire at the former school at 503 Longwood Ave. was about 95% contained at 9:30 a.m. and crews were expected to remain at the scene well into the afternoon to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

“This one has been difficult,” Creasy said during a news conference Thursday morning. “It has been quite a challenge.”

Creasy said the fire already was “fully involved” before firefighters arrived on the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

“It could have been burning for an hour or more before we got the call,” Creasy said. “It had the jump on us and we were behind the eight ball before when we got here.”

Creasy said the fire -- which is believed to have originated on the second floor of the former middle school -- had spread through the building’s attic and roof before firefighters arrived on the scene, which allowed the fire to spread across the entire building.

“That spread the fire much faster,” Creasy said.

Creasy said once the fire spread throughput the area of the attic and roof, it was not safe to send firefighters into the building and the fire could only be battled from outside the structure.

“There already was some floor collapsed on the second floor so we couldn’t send anyone into the building,” Creasy said. “We could only try to contain the fire from the exterior.”

Creasy said about 50 firefighters from several fire stations -- including those of Bedford, Forest, Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake -- responded to the blaze.

“We couldn’t have done this alone,” Creasy said. “When they got the call on a fire this big they responded immediately and we are grateful for the cooperation.”

Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman said officials have not yet determined what caused the fire, but did confirm that there have been several break-ins and acts of vandalism in the former middle school.

“There have been some incidents but we are not going to speculate anything until the fire marshal has done an investigation,” Creasy said. “We will wait until we have the results of that investigation before we proceed.”

