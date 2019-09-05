A murder case against a Lynchburg teen was dismissed Thursday, with a judge ruling there wasn't enough evidence presented by the state during a jury trial.
Quissan Amari Johnson, 16, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony in the September 2018 death of 18-year-old Keshawn Lamont Dickerson. He was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting in January and has been held in the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center ever since.
With Thursday’s decision, Johnson will now be released.
Witnesses said he and Dickerson were both at a gathering for a girl's birthday at the corner of Third and Page streets the night of Sept. 15. Dickerson and another man arrived at the house earlier than others and posed for a picture on Snapchat showing the two of them leaning against a car and holding guns — Dickerson with an assault-style rifle and the other man with a handgun.
Several people told the jury what they witnessed at the gathering, and many of those accounts didn’t line up.
Some of those who testified said they saw Dickerson sitting on the porch that night with the rifle across his lap, while others said the rifle ended up outside the house next to a trash can. Two people said they saw Johnson walking up the street later in the night, but only one person said they saw Johnson talking to a friend around the side of the house — where police evidence seemed to show shots were fired from.
Investigators from the Lynchburg Police Department said they observed a bullet lodged between the bumper and trunk of a black car Dickerson and another man were leaning on at the time of the shooting. The bullet was directed toward the house, and another car parked outside the duplex next door had two spots of damage on the hood. They found several shell casings near the car parked next door, but they were of two different calibers and had to have been fired from two different guns.
None of the four witnesses who were at the gathering said they saw Johnson fire a gun or even hold one, and none of the witnesses said they shot a gun that night.
Immediately after Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jessie Dumond rested her case, Johnson's attorney Matthew Pack made a motion to strike, which seeks for a case to be tossed out because there's not enough evidence presented to support the elements of a charge.
Yeatts said the jury would have had to resort to speculation if they were left to deliberate on the case. He said he suspects someone knew what happened that night, but no one on the witness stand Thursday said as much.
Once he granted Pack’s motion to strike, members of Dickerson’s family voiced their despair as they quickly left the courthouse. Some were wearing T-shirts or pins devoted to “Keezy,” Dickerson's nickname, with Dickerson’s photo on them.
Pack, who represented Johnson, said it would be impossible for the jury to determine his client used a gun that night based on what witnesses said. He said that testimony was “all over the place” and pointed out some witnesses said there didn’t seem to be any issues between Johnson and Dickerson that night.
“It’s been a long road for him and his family, and they’re glad justice has been done today,” he told The News & Advance after the trial.
Also after the trial, Dumond said she was relying on cooperation from the witnesses to prove her case. Some of that testimony was different from what was brought out in a preliminary hearing held earlier this year in Lynchburg Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court — and some testimony she referenced in opening arguments didn’t come out on the witness stand at all.
“We tried our best,” she said.
Dickerson’s death marked the sixth fatal shooting in the city last year — the highest total in Lynchburg in more than a decade, according to police records.
Officials with LPD have often bemoaned lack of cooperation from citizens during criminal investigations due to fear of retaliation or mistrust. Efforts like E.N.O.U.G.H. and the Community Action Team have focused law enforcement outreach on areas that’ve seen waves of criminal activity in attempts to boost trust and cooperation.
