Rose Sorenson

Rose Sorenson 

 Photo courtesy of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said Rose Sorenson has been found and is being taken back home.

EARLIER: Bedford County authorities are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman who is in the early stages of dementia.

Rose Sorenson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received a call from Sorenson's son on Lankford Mill Road reporting her missing from home.

She is believed to be wearing black and gray sweatpants and black and gray shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The sheriff's office said it is asking the public not to assist with the search, as authorities will have K-9s in the area. A command post has been set up at a church on Old Cifax Road.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

