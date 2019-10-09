UPDATE: The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said Rose Sorenson has been found and is being taken back home.
EARLIER: Bedford County authorities are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman who is in the early stages of dementia.
Rose Sorenson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received a call from Sorenson's son on Lankford Mill Road reporting her missing from home.
She is believed to be wearing black and gray sweatpants and black and gray shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The sheriff's office said it is asking the public not to assist with the search, as authorities will have K-9s in the area. A command post has been set up at a church on Old Cifax Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.