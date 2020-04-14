UPDATE: Lynchburg police officer tests positive for COVID-19; Va. cases top 6,000

A Lynchburg Police Department officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the department announced Tuesday.
The police department said in a news release this is the first Lynchburg police officer to test positive for the virus and the officer is in isolation.
In consultation with Virginia Department of Health officials, the police department is reviewing calls for service and interactions "to ensure that we take appropriate measures for anyone in the department who had extended contact with the officer."
One additional officer has been quarantined based on that review.
"The LPD's utmost priority is the health and safety of our employees and the community. Since the start of this pandemic, the department has had protocols in place to mitigate the spread of the virus. Our officers practice social distancing whenever possible, wear personal protective equipment, and answer some calls over the phone rather than in person when possible. Additionally, all LPD facilities are closed to the public," the police department said.
Virginia COVID-19 cases top 6,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 6,171 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 154 people have died as a result of the virus.
That's an increase of 424 cases from the 5,747 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 42,763 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 978 have been hospitalized.
New modeling by UVA researchers that was made public Monday suggests social distancing policies are slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. The projections also point to a mid-August peak for new cases in the commonwealth.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Locally, case numbers are as follows:
- Lynchburg: 33
- Amherst County: 10
- Appomattox County: 7
- Bedford County: 16
- Campbell County: 11
- Nelson County: 5
That's a total of 82 cases for those six localities. The only change from Monday is that Campbell County added one new case.
VCU poll: 76% of Virginians approve of Northam's response to pandemic
Roughly three in four Virginians approve of Gov. Ralph Northam’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University poll.
The poll, conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, showed that 76% of those surveyed said Northam, a doctor by trade, was handling the public health crisis well.
Northam made Virginia one of the first two states to close schools for the rest of the academic year when he extended his closure order beyond the initial two weeks on March 23 and the state’s stay-at-home order, announced a week later, extends to June, one of the latest such orders in the country.
The survey of 812 Virginians was conducted via phone between March 25 and April 8. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.51 percentage points for all adults and 5.68 percentage points for likely voters.
Northam, a Democrat, has support from Republicans (68%), independents (70%) and Democrats (90%), according to the poll. The Richmond region’s 78% support figure is in line with the governor’s statewide favorability.
The same poll found that 50% of Virginians strongly or somewhat approve of how President Donald Trump is handling the crisis, while 48% strongly or somewhat disapprove. Much of that support (83%) comes from Republicans, while 79% of Democrats disapprove of Trump’s crisis response.
“Trump’s 50% approval rating relative to the COVID-19 handling is his strong personal appeal with his base, and could be the hidden magnet amongst the electorate,” said Wilder, the former Virginia governor.
The VCU poll also reported that likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points among likely voters in Virginia.
UVA announces hiring freeze and won't give pay raises
The University of Virginia has instituted a hiring freeze and won't give pay raises as the school deals with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
UVA announced Tuesday that it is putting a pause on hiring for open faculty, staff and health system team jobs - unless an exception is approved by UVA executives - and won't give merit increases for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.
The Charlottesville school also said that it's limiting capital projects - only moving forward with projects that are in design or construction and are fully funded. UVA is cutting or eliminating non-essential expenses and the college's executive leadership team is taking a 10% salary cut, according to a news release.
“As always, but especially now, we must be exceptionally good stewards of our resources so that we can continue to carry out our core mission, and in so doing be of service to the commonwealth and beyond,” President Jim Ryan and his leadership team said a message to the UVA community.
They added: “At the same time, we must never forget that the people at UVA – our faculty, staff, and students – remain our greatest asset, and will be the key to our ability to weather this crisis and recover with strength.”
UVA classes have moved online for the rest of the spring semester, and the school has canceled all events on campus until at least May 15.
Students are receiving prorated refunds to cover part of spring semester room and board costs.
