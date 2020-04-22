A Lynchburg man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery Friday night, but a second suspect remains at large, police said Wednesday.

Garry Lucky Sparks, 26, is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 

The second suspect’s identity remains unknown.

At 10:04 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 100 block of Countryplace Lane, off Lakeside Drive. Two men had entered a residence, assaulted a resident and left the scene with money in a light-colored sedan, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

