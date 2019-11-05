UPDATE 5:49 p.m.: Voter turnout in the Lynchburg area has already well exceeded turnout in previous off-year elections with hours to go before the polls close Tuesday, according to voting officials in the region.
By 5 p.m., nearly 25% of voters in Lynchburg had cast ballots — shattering the 10% total turnout seen in 2015, according to General Registrar Christine Gibbons.
“The election has run smoothly throughout the day and voters have been able to get out and vote,” Gibbons said.
In past years without a statewide race on the ballot, turnout across the Commonwealth of Virginia has hovered just under 30%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Some localities in the region have already passed that figure.
By 4 p.m., nearly 18,000 people had voted in Bedford County, placing turnout in the county at more than 31%, according to General Registrar Barbara Gunter. Gunter said she had anticipated increased turnout over previous years due to a spike in absentee ballots.
“I'm pleased with what we’re seeing,” Gunter said. “It's sort of what I expected.”
Voter turnout was even greater in Nelson County where nearly 44% of voters had visited the polls by 4 p.m. According to General Registrar Jacqueline Britt, the number of votes cast in the county exceeded those cast in 2015 — the last election without a statewide race on the ballot.
“We’re excited about it and we’ve still got a ways to go,” Britt said. “We usually have a rush in the morning. Some like to vote on the way to work and some like to vote on the way home. Usually there is a spike in the evening.”
In nearby Amherst County, voter turnout had reached 30% by the same hour, a sharp increase from 17% just a few hours earlier, according to General Registrar Francine Brown.
“That’s a big increase,” Brown said. “I’m impressed.”
By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Appomattox County General Registrar Sabrina Smith said she had not yet received official voting totals from the county’s nine voting precincts though she estimated turnout was around 40%.
“We are doing very well,” Smith said. “It's very steady. They keep coming. I wouldn’t say it's real heavy but its moderate.”
In Campbell County, vote totals were also unavailable but according to General Registrar Kelly Martin, turnout appeared to be greater than in 2015.
Voters are eligible to vote as long as they are in line by 7 p.m.
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Numbers were up at the Stonewall Convenience Center in the Wreck Island District of Appomattox County, where more than 400 voters had cast their ballots by 4 p.m.
Outside the precinct, sandwiched between the cinderblock building and metal dumpsters, Trevor Hipps, candidate for Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, was chatting with voters as they made their way into the polling station.
Hipps said he felt good about the day, though results were hard to gauge. Up since 5 a.m., Hipps said the nice weather had a hand in driving people to the polls.
Beside him, Brandon Doss was there to show support for sheriff candidate Donald Simpson.
Having been in law enforcement for almost 15 years, Doss said the election would directly effect him, and that Simpson was the best man for the job.
“He’s the same person he’s always been,” Doss said. “He respects everybody.”
On the other side of the gravel drive, Beverly and Jessica Cunningham were there to support the opposing sheriff candidate, Chris Sams.
They said they have been lobbying for Appomattox candidates for 12 years, and Sams policies and charisma made him their pick for sheriff.
Also at the precinct was Appomattox County School Board candidate Jason Wells, with his two daughters.
The girls sported “Vote for my daddy for School Board” T-shirts, and set up small pink folding chairs beside him, a sign propped against their legs.
“I want daddy to win,” said Raegan Wells, 9.
Wells said that the girls had “been on the whole journey with me,” even going door to door as he campaigned for the board.
Wells said he was feeling optimistic, encouraged by the good turnout, and ready to head into the home stretch.
UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: About a dozen people gathered in the parking lot of the Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Rustburg Tuesday to hand out campaign literature and show support for candidates in the Spring Hill District.
According to chief officer of elections at the precinct, Don Wooldridge, they had seen a good turnout — more than 700 voters had cast their ballots by 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon.
Wooldridge said voters had been pulled to the polls on an off election year because of the sheriff's race, and added he was surprised by the steady stream of campaigners that had camped out at the precinct all day.
Supporters like Debra Cruise and Kenny Crawford, who were set up near a plastic folding table outside the church.
Cruise said she was there to support Campbell County Sheriff's candidate Whit Clark III, who she has known for more than 30 years. She said the support he is getting from deputies at the sheriff’s office and “big names” in the community were a testament to his work in law enforcement.
“He’s looking to work with the whole community. That’s who he is,” Cruise said.
She added that the sheriff’s race was the most important race for her because it effects all of Campbell County — “From drugs and crimes, it’s going to effect all of us.”
Spring Hill district candidate for the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Kenny Brown, was also at the precinct Tuesday afternoon.
He said it had been busy all day, and that things felt “promising.”
“People like what I stand for,” Brown said. “I feel like I’m going to win.”
While voter turnout appeared to be up across the region on Tuesday afternoon, at Liberty University’s campus precinct voters have been a rare sight.
By 3 p.m. Tuesday, a little more than 100 people — just two percent of eligible voters at Liberty — had cast a ballot at the Vines Center.
Last year, more than 1,000 Liberty students voted at the campus polling place in the midterm elections, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Not all Liberty students who live on-campus choose to vote at the school. Some complete absentee ballots for their home districts while others choose to stay registered in states where elections are not being held.
In all, 4,553 people are registered to vote on campus.
Reagan Ream, a junior studying business, said she voted for the Republican candidates on the ballot, including Wendell Walker, a first-time candidate in the 23rd House race.
“He shares a lot of the same values as me,” Ream said. “I think he’s proven that he’s willing to stand up and not back down for religious freedom.”
Julia Sisson, a senior studying public health who also voted for Republican candidates, said she considered it a fundamental duty to vote.
“I think it’s really important to be involved in what’s going on in the country,” Sisson said. “Every vote matters. People think that if they don’t come out and vote it won’t make a difference but all of that cumulates into a difference. If you’re passionate about something you should vote.”
UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: In Nelson County, voter turnout quickly surpassed voter turnout in 2015. By 8 a.m., 1,097 ballots had been cast compared to 805 at the same time four years ago. The trend continued through the morning.
“Compared to 2015, we are ahead,” Jackie Britt, director of elections for the county, said at 10 a.m.
At noon, 3,131 of Nelson County's 11,062 total registered voters made their voices heard, compared to 2,390 four years ago and by 2 p.m., 3,963 individuals voted compared to 2,917 in 2015.
Britt said everything throughout the morning had gone smoothly, with the exception of the slight hiccup regarding the relocation of the Roseland precinct. Britt said the Department of Elections had sent out mailers letting people know the precinct was moving months prior to the election and had posted notices on social media leading up to Nov.5. Despite this, Britt said some still showed up at the former Roseland precinct at the Roseland Rescue Squad. The new Roseland precinct is located at the Massies Mill Ruritan Club on Patrick Henry Highway.
UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: By noon on Tuesday, more than 500 people had voted at the polling station in the Altavista Fire Company. Before walking through the open doors to the station’s truck bay to cast a ballot, voters were greeted by the two Altavista District candidates for Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Incumbent Dale Moore and John Tucker.
Tucker, the Altavista fire chief, was there on his home turf. He said the day was going well — blessed with beautiful weather and good turnout.
Surrounded by supporters, friends and his wife, Tucker made sure to shake the hand of almost everyone who passed by.
“We’re excited,” Tucker said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Moore expressed a similar enthusiasm, chatting with voters and handing out pamphlets to those who walked by.
“We’re having fun,” Moore said. “I can’t tell you what the vote count is — maybe if I knew I wouldn’t be having so much fun.”
He added that running for public office was something he felt called to do, all in the hopes of making a difference.
Altavista Town Council Member Tracy Emerson was at the Altavista poll with his daughter, Laci.
Emerson had been there since 5:45 a.m., and Laci, 9, added she had been there since 8 a.m. They are both in it for the long haul, and won’t be leaving until polls close.
Emerson said his support for Campbell County Sheriff's Candidate Whit Clark is what inspired him to come out.
“He’s the right man for the job,” Emerson said.
Deputy Brian Murray echoed the support.
“I’ve worked at the sheriff’s office for almost 20 years, so we’ve both got a lot invested in it,” Murray said. “There’s a lot at stake … It will be a change, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Another candidate for Campbell County Sheriff, Terry Cook, also passed through the Altavista Precinct. He is hitting every polling station in Campbell County today, and said this was far from his last stop.
Cook said he has been out since 4 a.m., setting up tables and chairs, making the rounds.
“It’s a long day, but it’s worth it,” Cook said. “I want to continue what I do: serving the community, one way or another.”
His next stop: Gladys and Brookneal.
“A lot of ground to cover, a lot of gas to burn,” Cook said.
By noon Tuesday, overall turnout in Bedford County was projected to be much higher than turnouts during the last general election in 2015.
Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter said a total of 11,710 votes had been cast in Bedford County, about 20% of the total number of registered voters in the county. Gunter said the votes cast by noon were already 85% of the 13,000 total votes cast in the 2015 general elections.
“We are projected to hit about 45% voter turnout’” Gunter said about noon Tuesday. “This election is bringing a lot of people out.”
More than 550 voters — out of 3,000 in the precinct — had cast ballots at the Bedford County Library by midday according to precinct chief Wayne Whitworth.
“I think the sheriff’s race has a lot to do with this election,” he said. “We were a little slow early this morning, but it picked up about 9 a.m. and we have been steady ever since. I think we will hit the projection of more than 40% turnout.”
Incumbent District 7 Supervisor Kevin Willis said the voter turnout seemed higher than when he campaigned for the Board of Supervisor seat in 2015.
“It’s good to see the community so involved” Willis said Tuesday at the Bedford Library. “That is what local government is all about.”
Patti Kese — the challenger of the District 7 seat on the Bedford County School Board — agreed.
“This is the first election that I’ve been on this side of things” Kese said. “But it’s good to see that so many people are coming out and getting involved.”
At the Bedford Welcome Center polling site, precinct chief Bob Riggle said 617 voters in the precinct had cast ballots by noon.
“We had more than 300 before 10 a.m.” Riggle said. “We have been pretty steady all day.”
UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: Jennifer Woofter, the Democratic upstart hoping to unseat Del. Kathy Byron, R-Campbell County, in the 22nd House district, greeted Lynchburg voters outside St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Lynchburg Tuesday.
Woofter started the morning in Franklin County before traveling to polling places in Bedford and Campbell counties. She said she spent the final moments of her campaign hoping to convince voters to elect a Democrat for the first time since the district was redrawn nearly a decade ago.
“Today is super exciting. This campaign has been going on for 10 months, everyday out there talking to voters, hearing about what their major concerns are, hearing about where they think state government can do better. And today is the day. Today is the day we can all get to decide who we want to send to Richmond and I could not be prouder of the campaign we’ve run and I’m feeling optimistic,” Woofter said on Tuesday.
By noon, more than 470 voters had cast a ballot at St. Paul’s, putting turnout just above 10% for the Clay Street precinct.
Jane Kreger, 71, said she voted for Woofter due to her energetic personality and approachability.
“Her outreach has been simply wonderful,” Kreger said. “And I mean when you say beat the pavement, she has. Some of her workers and some of her volunteers are just as engerized. If you didn’t hear about her, something was wrong.”
UPDATE 1 p.m.: In Lynchburg and all surrounding counties, area registrar's report no issues at the polls and said voter turnout has been steady through midday.
Tom Hilton, assistant registrar in Lynchburg, said there been have no glitches at the 18 precincts that couldn’t be easily handled.
As of 12:30 p.m. the city had a voter turnout of 11.73%, which Hilton said he was pleased with. A city council election typically attracts a total of about 12.2% of voters, he said.
“It’s definitely a good turnout for midday,” he added.
He reminded voters to bring their photo identification and that the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company (GLTC) is giving free rides to all polling places within the city.
If voters need help finding their designated polling precinct or have any questions, they can call the registrar’s office at (434) 477-5999.
Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin said there have been no problems reported from any of the precincts in the county and everything has been running smoothly.
“I hope it stays that way,” she said. “We haven’t had any problems. I think it’s going to be smooth sailing.”
Nelson County Registrar Jacqueline Britt said as of noon there had been 3,131 votes cast in the counties nine regular precincts and one central absentee district.
She said those numbers are already ahead of the 2015 election numbers. By noon in 2015 the county had seen 2,390 ballots cast.
“Things are going well, voting is brisk,” she said. “We’re sailing along at this point.”
She reminded voters that the Roseland precinct has moved from the Roseland Rescue Squad building at 7745 Patrick Henry Hwy. to the Massies Mill Ruritan Club at 5439 Patrick Henry Hwy.
As of 12:30 Appomattox County Registrar Sabrina Smith said she hadn’t gotten any midday numbers yet and though the county had a slow start, the voters were beginning to show up at their precincts.
“We were a little worried but it has picked up and it’s steady. It looks like we’re going to have a great turnout,” she said.
There have been no issues with any of the machines but she reminded voters to bring their photo identification and to call (434) 352-5302 if they need help determining which precinct they need to go to.
Rae Hark, deputy registrar in Amherst County, said so far there have been no problems at any of the 11 precincts in the county, and everything was running smoothly.
By 11 a.m. the county had seen 6% voter turnout.
UPDATE: 10:18 a.m. The two candidates for the Campbell County Board of Supervisors Concord District seat were busy shaking an endless stream of hands in front of Calvary Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Both candidates said they set up at about 5:30 a.m. alongside the entrance to the church in preparation for the polling station to open at 6 a.m.
"It's been a steady flow" of voters, said Eddie Gunter the incumbent for the Concord District. So far, said Gunter, voter turnout appears to be "better than it was four years ago."
Cline, his challenger, agreed and said he'd gotten "a lot of positive feedback." The steady stream of voters made Cline feel like things were going well.
Inside the polling station more than a dozen residents moved through the process of voting. Bud Pickett, chief of the Concord precinct, said "we've done well so far," but it is really too early to judge what the turnout rate might be for the day. At 6 a.m. when the polling station opened 25 people were in line, which surprised him. Having someone waiting for the polls to open is not uncommon, just not that many, he said. Pickett, who has been working polling stations for more than 20 years and been chief for the last 12 years, said he is anticipating a turnout of anywhere from 40% to 60%. The norm is 40%.
"Anything below 100% is embarrassing," Pickett said, noting that not everyone is registered to vote. "If we don't have 100% turnout then we are not taking advantage of the system."
Just outside the polling station Shirley and Milton Martin were of the same mind after voting and said there wasn't an issue that motivated them to vote but their civic duty.
"We always vote, we feel like it's our responsibility to vote. We always vote," said Shirley.
Milton added: "I don't like the opponent so I'm gonna vote for the one I do like."
EARLIER:
The polls opened at 6 a.m., and voters were up and casting their ballots with the frosty morning air in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties of Bedford, Nelson, Campbell and Appomattox.
As of 7 a.m. 97 votes had been cast at Bedford Hills Elementary School, one of the busiest precincts in the city, chief polling official Myra McDaniel said Tuesday.
Wendell Walker, a republican running for the House of Delegates in the 23rd District, and his daughter Rebecca Walker, stood outside the precinct speaking with voters and passing out sample ballots.
“Every election is very important. Sometimes one vote determines the direction the city goes, the state and the nation. And while we have the right to vote, every citizen should exercise that right,” he said.
Rebecca Walker said she thinks it’s always important to stay informed about the issues of an election and who is on the ballot.
Eugene Wingfield, Lynchburg Circuit Court clerk, who is not seeking re-election this year, said he never misses an election.
“I’m always disappointed more people don’t come out and there’s a low voter turnout whether it’s in Lynchburg or across the country.” he said. “It’s important. Voting is what makes us what we are.”
Mark Russell, who worked at the Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County, came out to vote with his son, Chris Russell Tuesday. He said because the area continues to elect republicans the state will always be “second rate” when it comes to serving those with disabilities and meeting the needs of the poor.
“[Those representatives] don’t see the big picture,” he said.
Due to the nature of the current political climate, McDaniel said she expects good numbers today at the polls.
Jack Collins, a 19 year old Liberty University student, stood outside Linkhorne Middle School passing out republican sample ballots Tuesday.
He said he thinks people get caught up in the big news of federal elections and don’t realize local elections are even more important.
“I think it’s everyone’s civic duty to get out and vote regardless of party. I’m not out here to pester anybody, I’m just trying to spread some news about some of the candidates because I think some people don’t know who is running for election around here,” he said.
Denise Forbes, chief polling official at the school said 120 votes had been cast by 8 a.m. and the precinct had no issues with equipment or ballots.
Keith Stevens has never missed an election since he was 18. He said too many people feel indifference toward some elections because they think their vote doesn’t matter.
“There are no small elections, they all have some meaning to somebody,” he said.
Bedford County:
By 6:10 a.m., 12 voters had cast their ballots at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Forest, said precinct chief Debby Allen. She added she hopes this year will have a good turnout. At 6:25 a.m., 21 people total voted at the school.
"We have some regulars that we always see first thing," Allen said. "I think it's very exciting to see the [voting] process."
Incumbent candidate Richard Chaffin of Forest, who is on the ballot for Soil and Water Conservation Director, cast his ballot early Tuesday morning. Chaffin said he hopes to continue his work in Bedford County, but is also passionate about the legislative races in Virginia.
Jerry and Donna Smith also voted at Thomas Jefferson and said they are passionate about conservative values, education and safety.
"Some of the primary ones are concerns for our law enforcement, their safety," Jerry Smith said.
At New London Academy in Forest, 57 people voted by 6:40 a.m., said polling officials.
Precinct Chief Bill Leach said turnout has been slow but steady.
"It's about what we expected," Leach said. "We had people waiting at the door."
Douglas Braye, a voter from Forest, said he came early Tuesday morning to vote before going to work.
Braye said he's passionate about education and safety and wants to "be able to trust and have faith" in his elected officials.
"Voting is about placing a person in an area to do something great," he said.
Liberty University:
At 6 a.m., one student came in to vote at the Vines Center at Liberty University, said Vicky Bradley, precinct chief.
"It's going very well, no issues," Bradley said of the polling station.
Ted Whitney, executive director for off-campus student life at Liberty, said he is hoping around 1,000 voters come through. He said lunchtime is typically the busiest time of the day, and many students stop in before class.
Two tents had been set up outside the polling station with hot coffee and donuts for students passing by.
Staff writers Sarah Honosky, Olivia Johnson, Rachael Smith, Shannon Keith and Amy Trent contributed
