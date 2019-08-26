A former Heritage High School volleyball coach was found not guilty of having an inappropriate relationship with a student athlete 10 years ago at a bench trial Monday.
Kelly Marylyn Bryant was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child as a custodian in February after a woman came forward with allegations against Bryant from the woman's high school years.
Now a special education teacher in Richmond, Casey Myers said she went to the police last fall because she became more aware of the impact adults with custodial roles have on children. She agreed to be named and speak with reporters after the trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
Myers said during trial she met Bryant around when she was playing volleyball in eighth grade and Bryant was hoping to bring her up to the junior varsity team at Heritage. Myers, her mother and Bryant all testified Monday to Bryant becoming a close family friend.
In March 2009, when Myers was a 15-year-old freshman at Heritage, she said she slept in the same bed as Bryant at a Roanoke hotel for a travel volleyball function. Those travel teams are not Lynchburg City School teams. She said she initiated a kiss with Bryant that night while her mother and grandmother were in another bed in the same room.
Bryant said from the witness stand that no such hotel visit happened, but she did stay with Myers and her family at a different hotel in a different location the following year. She denied ever kissing Myers or having any sexual relationship with her, and said she never stayed in a hotel room with Myers alone until Myers was 18 and coaching alongside Bryant.
After the alleged March kiss in the hotel room, Myers testified the two continued a relationship where they would kiss and touch each other, which is why Bryant’s indictment states the alleged offense occurred sometime in April 2009.
Bryant and her attorney, Chuck Felmlee, presented a reconstructed account of what that month was like for Bryant: her father was in the hospital recovering for surgery and she visited him the first 11 days out of the month while he was there, spring break happened over the course of about a week and she was involved in softball games, travel volleyball practices and open gym sessions regularly.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Edwin Burnette said he had reasonable doubt as to what happened between the two in April 2009 and found Bryant not guilty. He said he didn’t find the first kiss to be a credible recollection and said “I don’t see anything lascivious going on” in a situation where Bryant would share a bed with Myers while her mother and grandmother were present.
Felmlee told The News & Advance after the trial that his client "is very thankful this is past her."