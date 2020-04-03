UPDATE: Emergency funding will help provide temporary housing for homeless during pandemic, Northam says

Emergency funding partially paid for by the federal government will help provide housing to Virginia's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

Northam said that $2.5 million will help give temporary housing to the roughly 1,500 state residents who are homeless or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day.

“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” Northam said in a statement. “I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The money, Northam's office said in a news release, will pay for hotel and motel vouchers, food and medical transportation, among other things. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will partially fund the effort for homeless people 65 and older, people with pre-existing conditions and people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise above 2,000

The number of cases in Virginia of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has passed 2,000.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,012 cases in the commonwealth.

VDH said 19,005 people have been tested, 312 have been hospitalized and 46 have died.

The total number of cases rose 18% since Thursday while the number of deaths increased by five.

Locally, Lynchburg has nine cases, Amherst County has six, Bedford County has three, and Campbell and Nelson counties each have two, for a total of 22. Appomattox County has zero.

The number of local cases remained unchanged since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health's figures.

