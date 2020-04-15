UPDATE: College Board will offer at-home SATs in 'unlikely' event that schools don't reopen in fall

Students could take the SAT at home if schools don't reopen in the fall, something Gov. Ralph Northam said he's confident won't happen if state residents continue to practice social distancing.
The College Board, which administers the college entry exam, announced Wednesday it is canceling the SAT testing scheduled for June 6. It had already canceled other tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, there will be weekend SAT tests every month, starting Aug. 29, with the addition of a September testing to go along with previously-scheduled tests on Oct., 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 "if it's safe from a public health standpoint."
“We know students and educators are worried about how the coronavirus may disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do all we can to help alleviate that anxiety during this very demanding time,” said College Board CEO David Coleman.
In the "unlikely" event that schools don't reopen in the fall, though, the College Board said Wednesday that it will provide a digital SAT for students to take at home. It's something the New York-based organization has done this year for Advanced Placement tests.
Students who had already registered for the June SAT test and juniors who haven't taken the SAT will have early access to register for the August, September, and October tests, the College Board said.
The organization also said that, assuming schools reopen in the fall, it will offer the SAT in schools this fall to replace the SAT School Day normally held in the spring.
Gov. Ralph Northam said on a town hall Tuesday with WJLA in Washington, D.C. that he is "confident" that Virginia schools, which are closed for the rest of this academic year, will reopen if Virginians continue to practice social distancing and "continue to do what we're doing."
Va. Tech waiving testing requirements for 2021 applicants
Virginia Tech is waiving its SAT and ACT testing requirements for next year's applicants.
The university announced Wednesday that it's making its admissions process test-optional for the 2020-21 admissions cycle, meaning the hallmark college entry exams aren't required. In a news release, Virginia Tech said that no advantage or special consideration will be given to students who take the tests and no penalty will be administered for applicants who choose not to take the tests.
“We realize these are challenging times for everyone, including students who’ve been offered admission and prospective students considering applying to the university,” said Juan Espinoza, Tech's director of undergraduate admissions. “We don’t want to add any more stress to an already difficult situation.”
Espinoza added: “There is so much uncertainty out there right now, and students don’t need more to worry about."
According to a list compiled by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, roughly 50 colleges across the U.S. have dropped the SAT or ACT requirement because of the pandemic.
Tech said that it will accept the revised grading policies that high schools have put in place with the classes shifting online.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, and the ACT have canceled spring testing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 6,500, with 195 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.
The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Locally, there were 78 cases in the Central Virginia Health District on Tuesday, with 34 of those cases in Lynchburg, 16 in Bedford County, 11 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported five cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.