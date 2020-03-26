UPDATE: Central Virginia Health District releases some details on four Lynchburg-area cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That's an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon Wednesday.
The VDH's online map includes a confirmed case in the city of Lynchburg for the first time. The map also shows one case in Amherst County and two in Bedford County.
The health department's Central Virginia Health District released some details about the Lynchburg-area cases:
- the Amherst case is a man in his 50s,
- one Bedford case is a woman in her 70s,
- the other Bedford case is a woman in her 60s, and
- the Lynchburg case is a man in his 60s.
In the cases of the Amherst and Lynchburg men, travel outside the local health district was involved. The case of the Bedford woman in her 60s was the only one of the four where the individual was exposed to a known case of COVID-19, according to the Central Virginia Health District.
The VDH also said that 6,189 people have been tested for the virus, and 65 have been hospitalized in Virginia. There have been 13 deaths statewide.
These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a 19-hour lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
In addition to the local demographic data released, the state health department released the demographics of all 460 of the state's confirmed cases for the first time Thursday. It doesn’t yet include the same information for deaths and hospitalizations.
The state-level information provided by the health department breaks up these cases by age, sex and race.
Age groups 50-59 and 60-69 each make up 18.3% of confirmed cases, or 84 cases in both age group. That's followed closely by individuals aged 20-29 with nearly 16%, or 73 cases.
Age group 40-49 follows with 69 cases, then ages 30-39 with 67 cases.
There are 50 known cases of individuals aged 70-79; 22 cases for people aged 80 and over; 7 cases within the 10-19 age group; and 4 cases for kids 0-9 years old.
Women make up 211, or 45.9%, of cases while men are slightly higher at 242, or 52.6%. The sex for seven of the 460 individuals was not reported.
As for race, 280 cases did not have race reported, while 121 cases, or 26.3%, are white, 32 are Black and 27 cases are classified as other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.