UPDATE: Centra says 12 LGH patients have COVID-19; number of confirmed cases in Va. rises to 3,333

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH SMALL HAIL... SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS THE AREA, WITH THE GREATEST COVERAGE ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. THESE STORMS WERE MOVING TO THE EAST AT AROUND 25 MILES AN HOUR AND WILL LIKELY CONTAIN A BRIEF DOWNPOUR OF RAIN AND SMALL HAIL. THERE HAVE BEEN SEVERAL REPORTS OF PEA SIZE HAIL, AND UPWARDS OF A HALF INCH DIAMETER HAIL WITH SOME OF THE STRONGER STORMS. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. IF A STORM MOVES THROUGH YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, FOR YOUR SAFETY, PLEASE GO IN-DOORS UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED.