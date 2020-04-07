UPDATE: Centra says 12 LGH patients have COVID-19; deaths at Henrico nursing home rise to 32

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Virginia and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths — an increase of nine since Monday.
Local case numbers as of Tuesday are as follows:
- Lynchburg: 20
- Amherst County: 8
- Appomattox County: 3
- Bedford County: 8
- Campbell County: 3
- Nelson County: 2
That's a total of 44 confirmed cases in that region, up from 27 on Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Centra: 12 patients at Lynchburg General have tested positive for COVID-19
Centra said Tuesday it received 15 positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend for patients across its entire service area. The health system's service area covers approximately 8,000 square miles and includes Lynchburg, Bedford and Farmville.
Lynchburg General Hospital has 12 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Their conditions range from stable to critical, and the patients' ages vary.
Centra said it has had no deaths from COVID-19.
Also, Liberty University has provided two additional ventilators for use at LGH, Centra said.
"This is much needed medical equipment in the event we exceed our ventilator capacity," Centra said in a media advisory.
Virginia schools will be able to keep millions in federal money
Virginia schools will now be able to keep millions in federal education money they would have had to give back with schools closed for the rest of the academic year. The change was granted under flexibility given to the state by the U.S. Department of Education.
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Tuesday that the federal Education Department has given preliminary approval to Virginia’s request for waivers from provisions of the Every Student Succeeds Act and the General Education Provisions Act, which govern how and when federal education dollars must be spent by states and local school systems.
“Without this flexibility, Virginia school divisions would have had to return millions of dollars in federal funding — most of it supporting programs serving vulnerable students — that they were unable to spend by September 30 due to the closure of schools to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lane said. “These waivers will also allow divisions and the Virginia Department of Education to shift federal resources to supporting the technology and professional development for teachers necessary to expand distance-learning opportunities for all students.”
Lane submitted the waiver application Monday and it was approved two hours later, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — the legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month to help with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic — authorized the flexibility.
Specifically, the waivers remove the cap on how much federal money school districts can use to buy technology and ease limits on how much unspent federal money that can be carried over from one year to the next.
“I would like to thank the U.S. Department of Education for its swift approval of our waiver request,” Lane said in a statement. “This additional flexibility will help our schools meet the needs of students during the pandemic and after.”
The federal Education Department must still grant Virginia its formal approval, but the agency has authorized Virginia to implement the waivers.
Deaths increase at Va. nursing facility
The number of residents at a western Henrico County nursing facility who have died has risen to 32, approaching the total fatalities at a Seattle-area nursing home where the coronavirus first erupted in the United States.
At least 37 residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., died of COVID-19.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico also reported Tuesday that more than half of the 84 remaining residents who have tested positive for the disease are now showing symptoms. After local health officials tested the entire residential population of the center a week ago, a majority of those infected were asymptomatic, meaning they could spread the disease without knowing they were ill.
Now, however, 49 residents are showing symptoms "ranging from severe to mild," a spokeswoman for the center said. The number of infected residents without symptoms is 35, or about 41% of those confirmed with COVID-19. An additional 35 residents tested negative for the disease in a center that held 164 residents when the outbreak began almost three weeks ago.
Canterbury also reported that 25 employees have tested positive for the virus. The number has remained steady the past week, although the center said test results haven't been received for some workers.
Centra is behind the curve here. From the WSET companion article: "[Centra] said they don't have the capacity for an unlimited, open-door testing for anyone with coronavirus symptoms."
How long has this been going on for and Centra is STILL not able to do the testing in-house? UVA has been doing in-house testing for weeks. Other health systems have been giving providers masks for weeks...great of Centra to come around finally. Centra is NOT prepared for this, poor leadership/management.... Send your loved ones and your donations to Roanoke, Charlottesville, or Richmond where they will be better used.
